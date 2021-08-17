Global News Morning Montreal August 17 2021 8:36am 03:39 Red Cross aid to Haiti With the recent earthquake overwhelming an already beleaguered Haiti the Red Cross is mobilizing to offer aid to those in desperate need of assistance. Global’s Andrea Howick finds out how Montrealers can help. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?