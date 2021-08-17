Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 17 2021 8:36am
03:39

Red Cross aid to Haiti

With the recent earthquake overwhelming an already beleaguered Haiti the Red Cross is mobilizing to offer aid to those in desperate need of assistance. Global’s Andrea Howick finds out how Montrealers can help.

