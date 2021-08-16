Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 16 2021 8:47pm
01:18

APAS calls for commitments to improve rural internet as campaigning begins

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan is calling on all federal parties to commit to addressing poor internet access, climate change and international market access.

