Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 15 2021 1:12pm
09:33

Global BC Political Panel: August 15

It’s official, Canadians will be heading to the polls on September 20th. Our political panel discusses whether calling the election was necessary and what to expect once the leaders hit the campaign trail.

Advertisement

Video Home