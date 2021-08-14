Global News Morning BC August 14 2021 2:17pm 05:19 Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires Wildfire Expert Mike Flannigan discusses what’s fueling B.C.’s wildfires and whether the province is doing enough to mitigate the risk. White Rock Lake wildfire: No overnight losses in Central Okanagan, orders and alerts unchanged B.C. warns winds will fan fire risk in Interior REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112603/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112603/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?