White Rock Lake wildfire: No overnight losses in Central Okanagan, orders and alerts unchanged

The evacuation alerts and orders issued in the Central Okanagan regional district because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire remain unchanged as of Saturday at noon.

That’s according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE), which noted that temporary access permits allowing residents back into evacuated areas will no longer likely be granted.

“This is due to the fire’s increased and unpredictable nature, along with upcoming weather this weekend,” CORE said.

The out-of-control fire is estimated at 58,000 hectares and stretches from Monte Lake almost to the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake.

Also Saturday, North Westside fire chief Alex Van Bruksvoort said the department’s crews were looking for hotspots and removing combustible materials from around homes in the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood.

“There were once again no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight,” Bruksvoort said.

With the immediate forecast calling for dry and windy conditions, CORE said residents in evacuation alert areas are reminded to be prepared to leave their home on short notice, and that they could be away for an extended period of time.

“This includes making arrangements for pets and packing essential items such as medicines and important documents,” CORE said.

The fire is the third-largest in the province, with the Sparks Lake blaze near Kamloops being the biggest at 77,699 hectares. However, more sources are being used to battle the White Rock Lake blaze than any other wildfire in the province.

On Saturday, BC Wildfire said at the scene there were 194 wildland firefighters, 143 structure personnel, 16 helicopters, 15 danger-tree fallers and 45 pieces of heavy equipment, along with an incident management team.

On the east flank, near Okanagan Lake, BC Wildfire said crews and structure protection personnel are working in the Westside Road area where the fire is close to properties.

“Where conditions are suitable, crews are continuing along the fire perimeter and direct attacking using water and hand ignitions to tie in lines and secure the perimeter,” BC Wildfire said in a Saturday update.

Line locators will be working on a secondary control line from Salmon River Forest Service Road to Okanagan Lake, and heavy equipment will continue to construct a dozer line from Birch Creek to Naswhito Creek.

On Friday, planned ignitions from Naswhito Creek to Whiteman Creek were mostly hand ignitions as a result of limited visibility from smoke and aircraft being grounded for the majority of the day.

And regarding aircraft, BC Wildfire said the helicopter fleet includes a Sikorsky 64 SkyCrane helicopter, which has a 10,000-litre tank that is fillable in less than one-minute, along with four Kamov heavy helicopters.

“Additional air support is available and will be utilized as required, should conditions allow,” BC Wildfire said.

More information about the White Rock Lake wildfire can be found on the BC Wildfire website.

