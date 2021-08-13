Global News Morning Saskatoon August 13 2021 12:21pm 03:12 Tasty treats this weekend at Taste of Saskatchewan A Taste of Saskatchewan is back for 2021. Global News Morning catches up with show manager Scott Ford to learn about what’s new this year at Kiwanis Memorial Park. Taste of Saskatchewan returning from hiatus for 25th edition REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?