Global News Morning BC
August 13 2021 11:34am
09:22

B.C. government gets tough as COVID-19 cases rise again

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix talks to Global News Morning about the added measures the province is taking to try to get a handle on rising COVID-19 numbers.

