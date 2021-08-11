Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 11 2021 12:28pm
02:27

Adopted woman calls for changes to Canada’s child foster system

A woman says she lost her First Nations heritage when she was adopted by a family in a different province and is calling for the system to change.

