Global News at 10 Regina August 10 2021 8:00pm 01:49 Prices plunge as ranchers sell herds amid drought WATCH: Drought conditions across Saskatchewan have pushed cattle ranchers to sell off their herds in record numbers with some considering leaving the industry altogether. Connor O’Donovan has the story. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102636/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102636/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?