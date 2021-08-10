Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 10 2021 8:00pm
01:49

Prices plunge as ranchers sell herds amid drought

WATCH: Drought conditions across Saskatchewan have pushed cattle ranchers to sell off their herds in record numbers with some considering leaving the industry altogether. Connor O’Donovan has the story.

