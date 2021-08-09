Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 9 2021 8:13pm
02:00

New Saskatchewan overdose numbers show old pattern

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service latest numbers show the rate of overdose deaths is similar to last year. Advocates say solutions are available, but need funding.

