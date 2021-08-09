Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 9 2021 7:11pm
01:49

Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

Data released by Saskatchewan on Monday said more than 90 per cent of all new cases and hospitalizations during July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

