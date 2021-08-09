Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 9 2021 6:15pm
02:54

Ontario health experts preach calm amid rising COVID-19 cases

With COVID-19 cases doubling in the span of a week, health experts say we only should be reacting to increasing hospitalizations, which have stayed relatively stable so far. Kamil Karamali reports.

