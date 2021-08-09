Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 9 2021 9:53am
05:09

Elite athletes more likely to experience mental health challenges: study

Sport psychologist Katherine Tamminen shares her findings on the prevalence of mental health issues among elite Canadian athletes.

