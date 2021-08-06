Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 6 2021 12:52pm
02:50

Final preparations for this year’s Saskatoon Ex

The Saskatoon Ex is back. Montana Getty talks to Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment ahead of today’s opening day to talk about what you can expect this year.

Advertisement

Video Home