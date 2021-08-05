Education August 5 2021 6:58pm 02:11 Manitoba’s back-to-school plan Manitoba students will return to school in September, and distancing will be recommended along with masks. Brittany Greenslade reports. All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms in September REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?