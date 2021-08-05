All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms in September

Send this page to someone via email

All Manitoba students will return to school in September, distancing will be recommended along with masks.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the province’s Vaccine Task Force, held a briefing for media Thursday before Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Education Minister Cliff Cullen were scheduled to make the announcement official 90 minutes later.

Masks and distancing will still be recommended to the “greatest extent possible,” according to officials.

Masks are recommended for all students, staff and visitors. K to 8 students who are immunocompromised (or those with household members who are) will have access to remote learning through the support centre. Support Centre plans to enroll up to 1000 — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) August 5, 2021

Schools will begin in the caution level or yellow on the pandemic scale, but schools will have to plan to implement public health protocols if needed.

Can a division choose to make masks mandatory or go above and beyond? Province says nothing that could prevent them from doing this. But they want to make sure there are no barriers to have kids attend school and masks have been that in the past. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) August 5, 2021

A shift to remote learning will be a last resort. Students grade K-6 will start in cohorts.

Reimer said there will be in-school vaccination programs this fall.

Students who are sick are again asked to stay home. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) August 5, 2021

Last year, students were initially sent back to classrooms with students in Grade 9 and higher working heading to school every other day.

There were strict mask, distancing and sanitation protocols, and student activities like music and band were curtailed.

Some concerned parents decided not to send their child to school at all, either taking a full-time remote option or homeschooling.

When the third wave hit in October, however, students were forced back into remote learning.