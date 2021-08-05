Menu

Health

All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms in September

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:08 pm
Manitoba announced its back to school plan for September 2021 on Thursday. View image in full screen
Manitoba announced its back to school plan for September 2021 on Thursday. Getty Images

All Manitoba students will return to school in September, distancing will be recommended along with masks.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the province’s Vaccine Task Force, held a briefing for media Thursday before Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Education Minister Cliff Cullen were scheduled to make the announcement official 90 minutes later.

Masks and distancing will still be recommended to the “greatest extent possible,” according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Schools will begin in the caution level or yellow on the pandemic scale, but schools will have to plan to implement public health protocols if needed.

A shift to remote learning will be a last resort. Students grade K-6 will start in cohorts.

All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms in September - image View image in full screen

Reimer said there will be in-school vaccination programs this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Last year, students were initially sent back to classrooms with students in Grade 9 and higher working heading to school every other day.

There were strict mask, distancing and sanitation protocols, and student activities like music and band were curtailed.

Some concerned parents decided not to send their child to school at all, either taking a full-time remote option or homeschooling.

When the third wave hit in October, however, students were forced back into remote learning.

