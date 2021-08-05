Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 5 2021 6:11am
05:38

Mobile vaccine truck to help vaccinate marginalized Nova Scotians

We’re joined by Marie-France LeBlanc to learn more about how the North End Community Health Clinic Mobile Unit is helping vaccinate marginalized and at-risk Nova Scotians.

