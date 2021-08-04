Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 4 2021 10:28am
03:30

Delta variant concerns being raised as Canada prepares to reopen its border

As Canada gets set to open its land border to Americans, concerns are being raised about the surging Delta variant, and who’s potentially being put at risk.

Advertisement

Video Home