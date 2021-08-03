Menu

Canada
August 3 2021 7:47pm
01:55

Alberta ranchers struggling to feed cattle amidst extreme drought

Hot, dry conditions across Western Canada and the northern U.S. has put cattle feed in high demand. Beef producers are asking the provincial and federal governments for help. Jessie Weisner reports.

