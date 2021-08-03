Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
August 3 2021 7:04am
06:14

Decision NS: Halfway through the campaign trail

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak joins Global News Morning to provide insight on the campaign trail, including how last year’s leaders debate may impact the polls.

Advertisement

Video Home