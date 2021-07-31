Menu

Canada
July 31 2021 7:55pm
01:55

Kelowna 3rd on national crime severity index: Statistics Canada

There is no shortage of crime in the Central Okanagan as Kelowna has been named as having the third highest crime severity index for all of Canada.

