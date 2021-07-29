Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 29 2021 8:22pm
02:06

Alberta parents concerned as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school resumes

It’s a decision some parents are baffled by: students in Alberta will head back to school with virtually no COVID-19 measures in place. Morgan Black reports.

