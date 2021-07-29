Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 29 2021 7:39pm 01:45 Saskatoon economy recovering but IMF warns of inflation A local development authority says the city is recovering, but a report from a global watchdog says new COVID-19 cases could upset any gains. Saskatoon economy recovering but IMF warns of inflation, vaccine inequality REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072299/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8072299/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?