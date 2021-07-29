Menu

Crime
July 29 2021 5:37pm
01:16

Vancouver police investigating random downtown assault

Police have released video of a July 11 assault in downtown Vancouver. Investigators say its one of 17 random assaults reported in the city in the last two weeks.

