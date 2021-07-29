Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 29 2021 11:47am
03:42

Adopt a Pet: Timber the puppy

Looking for a loving four-legged friend to join your family? Timber the 4-month old puppy joins Global News Morning with the Saskatoon SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod.

