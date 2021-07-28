Menu

July 28 2021 6:46pm
Calgary Stampede likely linked to 84 COVID-19 cases

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said as of Tuesday, 84 cases of COVID-19 are likely linked to the Calgary Stampede, out of more than 500,000 attendees.

