Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 27 2021 9:03pm
01:48

Are Alberta pickup trucks a plague on roadways?

A column in the Globe and Mail feels pickup trucks should be parked in favour of smaller vehicles. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has chimed in on the debate. Tom Vernon reports.

