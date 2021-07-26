Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 26 2021 9:16pm
01:39

Good and bad news Monday on B.C. wildfire front

There are fewer fires burning across B.C., and firefighters are celebrating some victories. But as Jennifer Palma reports, the weather forecast for the week offers little relief, and smokey skies are a growing concern.

