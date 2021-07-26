Global News Hour at 6 BC July 26 2021 9:16pm 01:39 Good and bad news Monday on B.C. wildfire front There are fewer fires burning across B.C., and firefighters are celebrating some victories. But as Jennifer Palma reports, the weather forecast for the week offers little relief, and smokey skies are a growing concern. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8062056/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8062056/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?