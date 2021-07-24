Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 24 2021 9:36pm
01:53

Mexican firefighters arrive in B.C. as number of evacuees grows

Our province’s ongoing firefight is getting a boost of boots on the ground with the arrival of 100 Mexican firefighters, who will soon be battling fires in the Interior. Emad Agahi reports.

