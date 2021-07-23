Global News Hour at 6 BC July 23 2021 9:19pm 03:16 Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes A new survey found the Nk”Mip Creek wildfire has more than tripled in size, and continues to threaten homes. As Paul Johnson reports, hundreds of animals were also evacuated from the path of the fire. Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos now at 6,800 hectares; 1 home lost B.C. wildfire update Friday: Sirens sound as warning as fires threaten communities REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?