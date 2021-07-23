Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 23 2021 9:19pm
03:16

Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes

A new survey found the Nk”Mip Creek wildfire has more than tripled in size, and continues to threaten homes. As Paul Johnson reports, hundreds of animals were also evacuated from the path of the fire.

Advertisement

Video Home