Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos now at 6,800 hectares

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire ballooned in size on Friday following improved visibility that allowed accurate mapping.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the out-of-control fire that’s burning near Osoyoos is now at 6,800 hectares — up from 2,000 hectares on Thursday.

Prior to Friday’s update, BC Wildfire officials told Global News that fire growth was expected, but could not predict how big because aerial attempts to map it were being hampered by smoky skies.

“High temperatures and wind speeds have resulted in heightened wildfire activity and increased smoke,” BC Wildfire said on Friday.

BC Wildfire said there was significant fire spread to the north on Thursday towards Camp McKinney Road.

“Crews continued to work through the night to protect structures and critical infrastructure,” said BC Wildfire.

“Heavy equipment continues to be used to build fire guards. The terrain is steep and rocky in some areas which can limit the use of equipment.”

Several evacuation orders and alerts are in effect because of the wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said on Friday that permit access will not be granted to properties under evacuation order in Electoral Area A and C until the situation changes.

According to BC Wildfire, 73 personnel are on scene, a number that includes firefighters and the incident management team. Four helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are also fighting the fire.