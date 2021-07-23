Menu

Canada

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos now at 6,800 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 4:28 pm
A map showing the outline of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning near Osoyoos. The fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares, up from 2000. BC Wildfire says the size increase is due to increased visibility, which has allowed better aerial mapping.
A map showing the outline of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning near Osoyoos. The fire is now estimated at 6,800 hectares, up from 2000. BC Wildfire says the size increase is due to increased visibility, which has allowed better aerial mapping. BC Wildfire Service

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire ballooned in size on Friday following improved visibility that allowed accurate mapping.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the out-of-control fire that’s burning near Osoyoos is now at 6,800 hectares — up from 2,000 hectares on Thursday.

Prior to Friday’s update, BC Wildfire officials told Global News that fire growth was expected, but could not predict how big because aerial attempts to map it were being hampered by smoky skies.

Read more: Regional district expands evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

“High temperatures and wind speeds have resulted in heightened wildfire activity and increased smoke,” BC Wildfire said on Friday.

Trending Stories

BC Wildfire said there was significant fire spread to the north on Thursday towards Camp McKinney Road.

“Crews continued to work through the night to protect structures and critical infrastructure,” said BC Wildfire.

“Heavy equipment continues to be used to build fire guards. The terrain is steep and rocky in some areas which can limit the use of equipment.”

Click to play video: 'Tension in South Okanagan as Nk’Mip fire threatens homes' Tension in South Okanagan as Nk’Mip fire threatens homes
Tension in South Okanagan as Nk’Mip fire threatens homes

Several evacuation orders and alerts are in effect because of the wildfire.

To view a map of the evacuation orders and alerts, click here.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said on Friday that permit access will not be granted to properties under evacuation order in Electoral Area A and C until the situation changes.

According to BC Wildfire, 73 personnel are on scene, a number that includes firefighters and the incident management team. Four helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are also fighting the fire.

