B.C. wildfire update Friday: Sirens sound as warning as fires threaten communities

Send this page to someone via email

It is hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday and concern remains high for residents and crews in the areas where wildfires are burning.

Sirens were sounded in the area of the Lytton Creek fire as a warning to drivers passing between Lytton and Spences Bridge overnight.

The huge wildfire, burning north along the highway, is now 24,365 hectares in size.

On Thursday, the Thompson Nicola Regional District downgraded the evacuation order for the Gladwin and Jade Springs area to an alert.

However, at noon on Thursday, the district upgraded the evacuation alert to an evacuation order for Spences Bridge and Electoral Area “I”(Blue Sky Country).

It also issued an evacuation alert for 175 properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) and has expanded evacuation alerts for Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) and Electoral Area “N” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-South).

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers travelling through that area are being asked not to stop in any communities dealing with fire suppression efforts.

3:12 Tension in South Okanagan as Nk’Mip fire threatens homes Tension in South Okanagan as Nk’Mip fire threatens homes

More evacuation orders have also been issued due to the Nk’Mip Creek fire near Osoyoos.

Dozens of properties have been added to the 379 others already ordered to leave.

The order stretches from the south side of Oliver, down Osoyoos Lake and all the way to the U.S. border.

The fire is currently listed at 2,000 hectares, but BC Wildfire says smoky skies have prevented aerial crews from getting a true read on how big the blaze is.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also some road closures throughout the area.

1:57 Drought concerns grow in southern B.C. Drought concerns grow in southern B.C.

Fire crews battling the massive Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls are asking boaters to give them more space to operate on Skaha and Vaseux Lakes.

The Okanagan Falls boat launch is closed but people are still going on the lake, according to crews in the area.

That fire, now an estimated 6,960 hectares, has forced 704 properties in Electoral Area “D” to be placed on evacuation alert.

This includes a number of farms.

4:16 Windy conditions keep B.C. communities on edge Thursday as wildfires grow Windy conditions keep B.C. communities on edge Thursday as wildfires grow

Story continues below advertisement

More than 30 per cent of the wildfires in B.C. are considered out of control, including a blaze south of Sicamous.

The Two Mile Road fire prompted a batch of new evacuation alerts as that fire is now 800 hectares in size. There are a number of homes along Mara Lake now on evacuation alert.

A new wildfire has sparked 11 kilometres west of Valemont, northeast of 100 Mile House.

Crews say that fire is about 60 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

No properties are being threatened in that fire.

There are 39 wildfires of note across the province.