Canadian Armed Forces
July 23 2021 8:14pm
01:18

Military launching firefighting assistance campaign against Manitoba wildfires Friday

Dozens of fires continue to blaze across Manitoba as around 86 wildfire-trained military personnel are set to start assisting the Manitoba Wildfire Service on Friday.

