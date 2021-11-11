Menu

17 Wing
November 11 2021 11:25am
03:47

Remembrance Day 2021: Sergeant Alan Bezanson

Sergeant Alan Bezanson, a Meteorological Technician at 17 Wing Winnipeg, shares his family’s strong military background and what makes him proud to serve his country.

