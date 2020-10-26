Menu

Canada
October 26 2020 9:32am
04:38

National Veterans’ Week runs from November 5 to 11

National Veterans’ Week runs from November 5th to 11th and Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, joins Global News Morning with details on this year’s programs.

