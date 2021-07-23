Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 23 2021 11:10am
03:47

Birthday marathon for B.C. Special Olympics

For her 3rd birthday in a row, Special Olympics coach Kalyn Head is running a 100 kilometre marathon to raise funds awareness for the B.C. Special Olympics. She joins Sonia Sunger midway through the run to talk about why it’s important to her.

