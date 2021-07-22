Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 22 2021 6:11pm
02:26

Week after Barrie tornado, residents and crews continue to clear wreckage

A week after a tornado touched down in Barrie, residents and crews are working to clear the debris and sift through levelled homes. Erica Vella speaks with residents.

