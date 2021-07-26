MTO waives document replacement fees for Barrie residents affected by July 2021 tornado

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s minister of transportation said document replacement fees for items like driver’s licences, birth certificates and licence plates have been waived for Barrie residents affected by the recent tornado.

“The residents of Barrie have been overwhelmed by the tornado that ripped through last week,” Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement.

“Through the devastation, it has been amazing to see the community come together and help their neighbours. But the people affected by this tornado, some losing their homes and becoming displaced, need help and this is a great way to ease the burden on them.”

For more information on how to clear document replacement fees, residents can visit the Service Ontario website.

On July 15, an EF-2 tornado ravaged through a neighbourhood in south Barrie, causing significant damage. Since then, extensive cleanup efforts have been underway to rebuild and remove debris.