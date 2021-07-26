Menu

MTO waives document replacement fees for Barrie residents affected by July 2021 tornado

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 6:00 pm
WATCH: A week after a tornado touched down in Barrie, residents and crews are working to clear the debris and sift through levelled homes. Erica Vella speaks with residents.

Ontario’s minister of transportation said document replacement fees for items like driver’s licences, birth certificates and licence plates have been waived for Barrie residents affected by the recent tornado.

“The residents of Barrie have been overwhelmed by the tornado that ripped through last week,” Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said in a statement.

Read more: Construction worker recounts getting lifted up, knocked unconscious in Barrie tornado

“Through the devastation, it has been amazing to see the community come together and help their neighbours. But the people affected by this tornado, some losing their homes and becoming displaced, need help and this is a great way to ease the burden on them.”

For more information on how to clear document replacement fees, residents can visit the Service Ontario website.

On July 15, an EF-2 tornado ravaged through a neighbourhood in south Barrie, causing significant damage. Since then, extensive cleanup efforts have been underway to rebuild and remove debris.

