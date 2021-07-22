Menu

Global News at 11 BC
July 22 2021 1:07am
01:48

Evacuation order issued for the town of Edgewood

An evacuation order has been issued for the residents of the remote Kootenay community of Edgewood. As Aaron McArthur reports, the village, located on the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake, is now surrounded by fire.

