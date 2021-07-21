Menu

BC fires
July 21 2021 5:51pm
03:49

B.C. wildfire official provides update on two large fires burning in the South Okanagan

BC Wildfire Services spokesman Dale Bojahra provides an update Wednesday afternoon on the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip Creek fires burning in the South Okanagan.

