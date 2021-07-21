Menu

Fire

Regional district to host update on wildfires in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 4:48 pm
Smoke rises from the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire that's burning between Oliver and Osoyoos. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire that's burning between Oliver and Osoyoos. Submitted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be holding a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m., to discuss wildfires that are currently burning throughout the region.

There are two large fires in the South Okanagan: the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, which is listed at 5,500 hectares; and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which is burning between Oliver and Osoyoos, and is estimated to be 2,000 hectares.

The press conference will feature several speakers, including Sue McKortoff, the mayor of Osoyoos; Martin Johansen, the mayor of Oliver; Erica Louie from the Osoyoos Indian Band; plus BC Wildfire and regional district representatives.

The media can be viewed on this YouTube page.

