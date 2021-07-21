Regional district to host update on wildfires in South Okanagan

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be holding a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m., to discuss wildfires that are currently burning throughout the region.
There are two large fires in the South Okanagan: the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, which is listed at 5,500 hectares; and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which is burning between Oliver and Osoyoos, and is estimated to be 2,000 hectares.
The press conference will feature several speakers, including Sue McKortoff, the mayor of Osoyoos; Martin Johansen, the mayor of Oliver; Erica Louie from the Osoyoos Indian Band; plus BC Wildfire and regional district representatives.
The media can be viewed on this YouTube page.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments