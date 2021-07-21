Regional district to host update on wildfires in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be holding a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m., to discuss wildfires that are currently burning throughout the region.

There are two large fires in the South Okanagan: the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls, which is listed at 5,500 hectares; and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which is burning between Oliver and Osoyoos, and is estimated to be 2,000 hectares.

The RDOS will be holding a joined news briefing regarding the Nk’Mip (Inkaneep) Creek Wildfire with representatives from @RDOSinfo @TownofOliverBC @OIBDC @BCGovFireInfo @RDKBdotcom and Town of Osoyoos at 2:00 pm today. Watch live here https://t.co/dBGFM5Eyg0 — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 21, 2021

The press conference will feature several speakers, including Sue McKortoff, the mayor of Osoyoos; Martin Johansen, the mayor of Oliver; Erica Louie from the Osoyoos Indian Band; plus BC Wildfire and regional district representatives.

The media can be viewed on this YouTube page.