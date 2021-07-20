Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Collision
July 20 2021 7:47pm
01:22

2 dead after crash near Toronto Pearson Airport

Toronto police say a man and a woman are dead after a crash near Pearson Airport on Tuesday. Const. David Hopkinson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court around 4:12 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

Video Home