Global News Morning BC
July 20 2021 12:01pm
03:53

Money Matters: Financial High School

Many teens get a summer job and earn their own money for the first time, Matt Atkinson of Coast Capital Savings offers tips on how they can learn to manage that money, and maybe even grow it.

