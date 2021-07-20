Environment July 20 2021 11:21am 01:09 Four Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires Strict fire and travel bans were imposed in a large part of eastern Manitoba as the wildfire situation worsens. Global’s Abigail Turner has more. Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8043289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8043289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?