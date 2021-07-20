Menu

Environment
July 20 2021 11:21am
01:09

Four Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires

Strict fire and travel bans were imposed in a large part of eastern Manitoba as the wildfire situation worsens. Global’s Abigail Turner has more.

