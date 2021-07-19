Global News Morning Edmonton July 19 2021 11:39am 04:31 Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators In this edition of Ask the Expert, policy manager for Public Safety Canada Mark Schindel has some tips for parents hoping to keep their children safe online. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8039980/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8039980/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?