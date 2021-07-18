Global News Hour at 6: Sunday, July 18

Watch the Weekend Global News Hour at 6 with Neetu Garcha: On today’s show, the fight to protect “Bishop Meadow Ranch” near 100-Mile house, is currently being waged by the owner and neighbours who are refusing to leave. Also, for the second time in 5 years, the wildfires are threatening to destroy the only transmission line serving about 60 thousand customers on the west side of Okanagan Lake. And, BC families will be able to spend more time with their loved ones as significant restrictions are being eased in care homes.