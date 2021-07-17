Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 17 2021 8:47pm
02:15

Calls grow for BC to declare wildfire emergency

Calls are growing for the B.C. government to declare a state of emergency over the growing number of wildfires affecting communities, with thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Advertisement

Video Home