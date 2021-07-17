Canada July 17 2021 8:47pm 02:15 Calls grow for BC to declare wildfire emergency Calls are growing for the B.C. government to declare a state of emergency over the growing number of wildfires affecting communities, with thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Catherine Urquhart reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037258/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037258/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?