Global News at 10 Regina
July 13 2021 7:34pm
01:46

Prince Albert woman completes 365-day running streak and inspires others

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a Prince Albert, Sask., woman got started on a running streak that was initially supposed to be for 100 days but didn’t stop there.

