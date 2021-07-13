Prince Albert woman completes 365-day running streak and inspires others

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a Prince Albert, Sask., woman got started on a running streak that was initially supposed to be for 100 days but didn’t stop there.

“I got to that goal and then my son said, ‘mom, wouldn’t it be really cool if you did a year,'” runner Lisa Evans said.

“To which I said, ‘let me think about that because that is a big commitment.’ So I thought about it a couple of days and said, ‘OK I am all in. Let’s do it!'”

So Evans ran a minimum of a mile, every day until she reached 365 days.

A by-product of her own fitness that was an even better reward for her came along the way as the 48-year-old physiotherapist inspired others to join her, like co-workers and her daughter Hailey.

“It is so important to take care of your health, and spend time with family and spend time with those you love,” said Hailey Evans.

“To take time out of your day and make them important and make them a part of your life. So I think that it’s nice that we get to spend extra time together throughout the day.”

“Lisa and I and another co-worker started working out every day in the gym,” Evan’s colleague Leah Boden said.

“She just has this way of telling you when you can do something you believe it.”

Looking back, Evans said there were definitely days that it was a challenge, especially with the Saskatchewan weather. But when Evans thinks about those days, they are the ones that have changed her the most to remain active, long term.

“I think these COVID times have been trying for everyone and that’s really come to light, is that connection with people and staying connected. it just gets the endorphins flowing and makes you smile.”

“She’s just helped me so much and I want to keep going and see how far I can get,” Hailey added.

Both the mother and daughter hope to complete a 5k event later this summer in under half an hour.

