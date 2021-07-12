Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 12 2021 10:14pm
02:09

B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year

B.C. has crossed a dubious milestone: more than 1,000 wildfires already, two-thirds the number of fires we see in an average year. Aaron McArthur has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home